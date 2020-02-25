Serves 4

Eggs on toast for supper are the ultimate comfort food. For a different (and healthy) twist, top toasted naan flatbreads with shredded kale infused with fresh ginger and turmeric. They're accompanied by coriander chutney, an Indian condiment akin to Italian salsa verde, which takes just a few minutes to make in a food processor. It adds a little heat and a fresh, tangy note to the eggs (add more jalapeno if you like it hot.) If you're observing Lent, or just want to cut back on meat, this is an ideal dish. And it'll wake up your taste buds in the most satisfying way.

CHUTNEY

½ large bunch fresh cilantro, stems and leaves chopped (about 2 packed cups) 1 small jalapeno pepper, seeded and coarsely chopped 3 tablespoons lime juice 2 tablespoons olive oil 2 tablespoons water Large pinch of salt

1. In a food processor, combine the cilantro, jalapeno, lime juice, olive oil, water, and salt.

2. Pulse the mixture until it forms a coarse puree, scraping down the work bowl two or three times to evenly chop the herbs; set aside.

KALE

4 rounds naan 2 tablespoons olive oil 1 large bunch lacinato kale 1 piece (2 inches) fresh ginger, finely chopped 1 clove garlic, finely chopped 1 teaspoon ground cumin 1 teaspoon turmeric 1 small jalapeno, cored, seeded, and finely chopped, or more, to taste ½ cup water Salt, to taste

1. Set the oven at 400 degrees. Have on hand a large baking sheet.

2. Spread the naan out on the baking sheet and brush each with oil, using 1 tablespoon. Toast in the oven for 5 to 6 minutes, or until lightly browned and crisp at the edges.

3. On a cutting board, stack the kale leaves in manageable piles and cut across them to finely shred them, including most of the stems.

4. In a large skillet over medium heat, heat the remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil. Add the ginger, garlic, cumin, turmeric, and jalapeno. Cook, stirring, for 1 minute, or until aromatic.

5. Add the water, kale, and salt to the skillet. Cook, stirring often, for 4 to 5 minutes, or until the greens wilt. Remove the pan from the heat; set aside.

EGGS

4 teaspoons olive oil 4 eggs 1 cup yogurt (for serving)

1. In a large nonstick skillet over low heat, heat the oil. Break the eggs into the skillet and cover the pan with a lid. Cook for 1 1/2 to 2 minutes, or until all but a thin rim of egg white around each yolk is opaque. Remove the pan from the heat, keep covered, and let sit for 30 seconds to finish cooking.

2. Spread the greens over the naan rounds and sprinkle with yogurt. Top each with a fried egg. Spoon the chutney over the eggs and serve with more yogurt, if you like.

Sally Pasley Vargas