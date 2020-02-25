Serves 4

Mashed cauliflower is a great alternative to mashed potatoes if you want to limit carbs or boost the variety on your table. Cauliflower isn't quite as satisfying, comfort food-wise, as mashed potatoes, but it's easier and considerably less messy, particularly if you cook the florets in milk and mash them right in the pot with the cooking liquid. Start by removing the exterior leaves from a head of cauliflower. Cut the head in half and discard only the very center of the core. Roughly chop the rest of the head, including the stems. Combine all of it in a heavy pan with milk, water, and garlic. When it's tender, it's time to take out the masher. Boneless pork loin chops go beside the cauliflower mash. Coat the chops in seasoned flour before browning to ensure a nice golden color. Take them out of the pan and start making a sauce with a shallot and white wine. Let the wine bubble down to half its volume, then slip the chops back into the pan with cream and a hearty dose of Dijon mustard. It's perfect for a night when you don't feel like washing more than two pans. And let's be honest -- that's every night.

CAULIFLOWER

1 head cauliflower (about 2 pounds), cored and roughly chopped 1 cup milk ½ cup water 2 cloves garlic Salt and pepper, to taste Grated rind of 1/2 lemon

1. In a large, heavy-based saucepan, combine the cauliflower, milk, water, garlic, and salt.

2. Bring the liquid to a boil, lower the heat, and cover the pan. Simmer for 15 minutes. Remove the lid and simmer 15 minutes more. (Total cooking time is 30 minutes.)

3. Do not drain. With a potato masher or large fork, mash the cauliflower into the liquid. Add pepper and lemon rind. Taste for seasoning and add more salt and pepper, if you like.

PORK

¼ cup flour Salt and pepper, to taste 4 boneless pork loin chops (about 2 pounds) 3 tablespoons olive oil 1 shallot, finely chopped 1 cup white wine ½ cup heavy cream ¼ cup Dijon mustard Juice of 1/2 lemon 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

1. In a shallow bowl, sprinkle the flour with salt and pepper. Dredge the pork chops in the flour mixture, shaking off the excess.

2. In a large skillet over medium-high heat, heat the olive oil. Place the chops in the pan in one layer. Cook for 3 to 5 minutes or until the undersides are golden brown. Turn and cook the other side for 3 to 5 minutes, or until the undersides are golden. Transfer the pork to a plate.

3. Add the shallot to the pan and cook, stirring often, for 3 minutes, or until softened. Add the wine, bring to a boil, and simmer for 5 minutes, or until the wine has reduced by half.

4. Stir in the cream and the mustard. Return the pork to the pan. Cover and simmer for 5 to 10 minutes, or until a meat thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the meat registers 135 degrees for rosy pork. Cook a minute or two longer for well-done pork.

5. Sprinkle the lemon juice into the pan with salt and pepper. Transfer the pork to plates and sprinkle with parsley. Serve with mashed cauliflower.

Karoline Boehm Goodnick