For nearly five years, The Scoop N Scootery has been delivering sundaes that are piled-high creations packed with tastes and textures. The business got its start as a food truck, but later opened an Arlington takeout shop that’s been the base for creating and sending these beauties straight to your door. That is if you live in Arlington, Cambridge, Somerville, Medford, and several other surrounding towns. But now a second location in Allston just opened, extending their reach throughout the neighborhood and Brighton and beyond to Boston, Brookline, Chestnut Hill, and Newton. The concoctions (from $5.20 to $9.89) start with the lush Richardson’s ice cream in more than a dozen rotating flavors. Customize your own sundae and pick from dozens of choices of crunch and sweetness — fragments of cookies and cake slices, candies, nuts, fruits, syrups and sauces, and homemade whipped cream. Or go with the company’s signature offerings, with names like Smokey Da Bear (toasted marshmallow ice cream, graham cracker, and chocolate swirls, marshmallow fluff, brownie bites, Nutella sauce, and chocolate chips); and Cake Cinner (cake batter ice cream, frosted red velvet cake, white chocolate chips, crowned with cinnamon whipped cream); or Black Heart (German chocolate cake ice cream, fresh strawberries, chocolate fudge, chocolate chips, and whipped cream). “Customers often give us fantastic ideas for awesome creations,” co-owner Austin Crittenden says. The new Allston shop has nowhere to sit (the Arlington store doesn’t either), so if you stop by, you’ll likely want to grab and go. Or hang out while digging in and appreciate the midnight-blue walls and handmade rustic wood counter. 75 Linden St., Allston, 617-208-8016. The Arlington store is at 112 Mass Ave. Arlington, 781-777-2830. To order for delivery, go to www.thescoopnscootery.com.

ANN TRIEGER KURLAND