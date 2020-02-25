Swedish dishcloths are new “green clean” reusable cloths (starting at about $4 each) and are a must-have throughout Scandinavia, and they have become a favorite in our house. Soft and absorbent, these thin, spongey, plant-based cellulose and cotton cloths are an easy, ecologically sound way to cut down on paper towel usage, as well as a sustainable alternative to regular sponges and dish cloths. A single cloth can absorb 20 times its weight and replace 17 rolls of paper towels over its lifetime. They stand up to repeated machine washings (most say over 200 times) and they’re compostable when they’ve passed their prime. Many brands, such as Ecologie Now Designs and Three Bluebirds, come in a range of charming patterns and motifs, from elegant leaves to whimsical animals. Available at www.amazon.com and at a variety of kitchen stores, including Loft and Vine, Kitchenwitch, and Anthropologie.

KAREN CAMPBELL