SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The sale of recreational marijuana in Illinois generated $7.3 million in cannabis tax revenue last month, the Illinois Department of Revenue announced Monday.

The Revenue Department also reported that an additional $3.1 million was generated in retail sales tax revenue. Dispensaries across the state sold nearly $40 million in recreational pot last month.

Toi Hutchinson, an adviser to Governor J.B. Pritzker on cannabis control, said the goal of Illinois’ legal cannabis industry is to build a socially equitable program to help communities most harmed by the nation’s war on drugs.