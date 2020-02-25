PIERRE, S.D. — A South Dakota Senate committee on Tuesday unanimously approved a proposal to legalize industrial hemp.

It will now be considered by the full Senate before it can head to Governor Kristi Noem’s desk to either be vetoed or signed into law. The Republican governor vetoed a similar proposal last year, but this year changed her position and told lawmakers she would not veto it again if they came up with provisions for its enforcement, regulation, transportation permitting, and funding.

Lawmakers are still working out the funding. The governor's office wants them to find $3.5 million in the state budget to get the hemp program up and running. The budget must be passed by the end of the session in three weeks.