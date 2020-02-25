Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders will host a campaign rally in Springfield on Friday, just days before the Massachusetts presidential primary on Super Tuesday.

The rally will be held at the MassMutual Center on Main Street at 7:30 p.m., the campaign said in a statement Monday. The event is free and open to the public; doors will open at 6 p.m.

The event was announced after a University of Massachusetts Lowell poll showed Sanders virtually tied in Massachusetts with Senator Elizabeth Warren, a Cambridge Democrat.