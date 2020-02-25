Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders will host a campaign rally in Springfield on Friday, just days before the Massachusetts presidential primary on Super Tuesday.
The rally will be held at the MassMutual Center on Main Street at 7:30 p.m., the campaign said in a statement Monday. The event is free and open to the public; doors will open at 6 p.m.
The event was announced after a University of Massachusetts Lowell poll showed Sanders virtually tied in Massachusetts with Senator Elizabeth Warren, a Cambridge Democrat.
According to the statement, the Sanders campaign hosted more than 60 active volunteer sites and knocked on more than 50,000 doors in Massachusetts over the weekend.
Sanders is coming off a victory in the Nevada caucuses, where he took 48.6 percent of the vote and 24 delegates. The South Carolina primary will be held on Feb. 29, and Super Tuesday, the day in which voters in 14 states will cast primary ballots, is March 3.