A top official with the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday that people should begin preparing for coronavirus spreading in the United States.
“In general, we are asking the American public to work to prepare us in the expectation that this could be bad,” said Dr. Nancy Messonnier, director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases.
She said it’s possible that the outbreak might not be bad, but it’s “better to be overprepared than underprepared. ... I don’t think, in general, that preparedness will ever go to waste.”
She said that recent developments have “certainly raised our level of concern and raised our level of expectation that we are going to have community spread here."
“What we still don’t know is what that will look like,” she said. The impact could be reasonably mild or very severe, she said. And officials don’t know when it will hit.
“We’re asking everyone to start planning for this,” she said. “We want to make sure the American public is prepared.”
Right now, “we have very few cases in the United States and no spread in the community," she said. But, she said, “Ultimately, we expect we will see community spread in this country.”
