A top official with the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday that people should begin preparing for coronavirus spreading in the United States.

“In general, we are asking the American public to work to prepare us in the expectation that this could be bad,” said Dr. Nancy Messonnier, director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases.

She said it’s possible that the outbreak might not be bad, but it’s “better to be overprepared than underprepared. ... I don’t think, in general, that preparedness will ever go to waste.”