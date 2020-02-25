At the request of town officials, the developer of a proposed condominium complex on the “Ice House” property on Blue Hills Parkway in Milton has agreed to rework the plan.
The current proposal calls for 56 condominiums – 14 of them classified as affordable – in a new L-shaped building on the 2-acre site that once housed one of the town’s historic ice businesses. The Select Board wants the project to be less dense, closer to the street, and to include a small store or coffee shop.
“We are working with the town to provide a design that will meet their needs and ours,” said Charles Bosworth of Braintree-based David A. Bosworth Inc. “We are looking at density, design, and impact on the community.”
Advertisement
In a letter posted on the town website in late January, the chair and vice chair of the Milton Select Board said the revisions probably would take two to three months.
“We appreciate the developer’s willingness to engage and to consider the needs of the neighborhood and the Town, and we look forward to continuing to work together for a mutually beneficial project,” the letter said.
Bosworth has asked the state for permission to build under the state’s Chapter 40B rules, which allow developers to bypass local zoning regulations as a way to increase affordable housing in a community.
Communities must accept 40B projects until 10 percent of their housing is deemed affordable. Just 4.9 percent of Milton’s housing units currently are considered affordable.
Milton has four 40B projects pending, according to William Clark, town planning director.
Johanna Seltz can be reached at seltzjohanna@gmail.com