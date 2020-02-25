At the request of town officials, the developer of a proposed condominium complex on the “Ice House” property on Blue Hills Parkway in Milton has agreed to rework the plan.

The current proposal calls for 56 condominiums – 14 of them classified as affordable – in a new L-shaped building on the 2-acre site that once housed one of the town’s historic ice businesses. The Select Board wants the project to be less dense, closer to the street, and to include a small store or coffee shop.

“We are working with the town to provide a design that will meet their needs and ours,” said Charles Bosworth of Braintree-based David A. Bosworth Inc. “We are looking at density, design, and impact on the community.”