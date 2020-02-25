Florida police issued former College of the Holy Cross rowing coach Patrick Diggins a traffic citation Tuesday for his role in the horrific crash last month that injured 13 people and killed collegiate rower Grace Rett.

Vero Beach police faulted Diggins for failing to yield and closed their investigation into the January 15 crash, according to a police report released Tuesday afternoon. Authorities have said the police report will be sent to local prosecutors for review.

Diggins was behind the wheel of a passenger van transporting Rett and other team members to practice, when he made an illegal left turn into the path of an oncoming truck, the report said.