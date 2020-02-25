Passengers on the Framingham and Worcester commuter rail lines were facing long delays after a Framingham train broke down and a Worcester line train was tasked with making sure both made it to South Station during the Tuesday morning commute.

Keolis Commuter Services, the operator of the MBTA’s commuter rail network, tweeted around 6:50 a.m. that Train 584 came to a stop shortly after departing at 6:39 a.m. Keolis cited “a mechanical issue” and reported that the delay would last some 15 minutes.

But the “mechanical issue” did not resolve itself and Keolis then decided to attach Worcester line train 506 to the disabled Framingham train to push both of them into Boston.