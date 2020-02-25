Passengers on the Framingham and Worcester commuter rail lines were facing long delays after a Framingham train broke down and a Worcester line train was tasked with making sure both made it to South Station during the Tuesday morning commute.
Keolis Commuter Services, the operator of the MBTA’s commuter rail network, tweeted around 6:50 a.m. that Train 584 came to a stop shortly after departing at 6:39 a.m. Keolis cited “a mechanical issue” and reported that the delay would last some 15 minutes.
But the “mechanical issue” did not resolve itself and Keolis then decided to attach Worcester line train 506 to the disabled Framingham train to push both of them into Boston.
"Update: Framingham Train 584 (6:39 am from Framingham) is now operating about 1 hour late between Framingham and South Station due to a mechanical issue resulting in Train 506 tying on to assist Train 584 into South Station,'' Keolis tweeted around 7:35 a.m.
Keolis reported that trains scheduled to leave after Framingham line train 584 are now facing delays because of the earlier breakdown.
