The daughter of country music legend Glen Campbell – who died of Alzheimer’s disease in 2017 — will be the keynote speaker at a public symposium in Hanover in March on how music affects the brain.

Ashley Campbell, a country singer who has testified before Congress on the need to research the disease, will talk about her family’s experience with Alzheimer’s at the symposium, which will take place March 28 at Laura’s Center for the Arts, 97 Mill St., Hanover.

The morning session will focus on how music affects children and their developing brains. A panel of speakers includes Harvard Medical School professor Jennifer Zuk and Eve Montague, the director of creative arts therapies at South Shore Conservatory.