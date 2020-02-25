The daughter of country music legend Glen Campbell – who died of Alzheimer’s disease in 2017 — will be the keynote speaker at a public symposium in Hanover in March on how music affects the brain.
Ashley Campbell, a country singer who has testified before Congress on the need to research the disease, will talk about her family’s experience with Alzheimer’s at the symposium, which will take place March 28 at Laura’s Center for the Arts, 97 Mill St., Hanover.
The morning session will focus on how music affects children and their developing brains. A panel of speakers includes Harvard Medical School professor Jennifer Zuk and Eve Montague, the director of creative arts therapies at South Shore Conservatory.
Advertisement
The afternoon session will focus on the impact of music on aging brains, looking specifically at how music therapy helps people living with Alzheimer’s and dementia, as well as for individuals with developmental delays or progressive neurological diseases. Campbell will speak in the afternoon.
Both sessions will touch on current research, best practices, and emerging trends, with ample time for questions.
The symposium is sponsored by the South Shore Conservatory, South Shore Health, South Shore YMCA, NVNA and Hospice, and the Massachusetts/New Hampshire chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association.
The cost is $225 for the full day, which includes lunch; $150 for the morning session, and $175 for the afternoon session. Financial assistance is available. More information and tickets are available at sscmusic.org/musicandthebrain or by contacting Montague at e.montague@sscmusic.org.
Johanna Seltz can be reached at seltzjohanna@gmail.com.