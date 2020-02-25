The Hands-Free Driving Law, which took effect Feb. 23, prohibits any driver from using any type of handheld device unless it is hands-free mode. Anyone under the age of 18 is strictly prohibited from using any type of device at all while behind the wheel.

“There is simply no question that the evidence at this point is clear - distracted driving is a tremendous risk for the driver, for the passengers in the vehicle, and for anybody who happens to be on the other end of the accident,” said Governor Baker during a press conference in Newton Thursday, Feb. 20.

Given the number of pedestrian accidents caused by distracted drivers, Governor Charlie Baker wants to change driving behavior with the enforcement of the Hands-Free Law.

“The most important thing that we hope to get out of this law is a dramatic change in behavior with respect to how we all think about our time behind the wheel,” said Baker.

Although the new law took effect Feb. 23, officers will be issuing warnings until April 1. Following the April 1 deadline, officers will fine those caught using a cellphone when driving. Drivers can expect three tiers of offenses, with the first being a fine of $100 and the following citations dependent on prior offenses.

Following Governor Baker’s statements, State Police Lieutentant Mike Sonia stood outside Newton Police Headquarters and demonstrated how exactly police will cite an individual breaking the hands-free law. Sonia specifically marked one individual who seemed to be looking into his lap when at a stoplight, an indicator for police that he was using a cellphone.

According to Massachusetts Lieutenant Colonel Christoper Mason, drivers may only touch their phones to activate the hands-free mode or to report an emergency. Drivers are prohibited from touching their phones thereafter, even if their car is at a complete stop.

At the community level, local and state police officers will be out on the roads as a means of enforcing the new law. Additional state patrols and regional troops will be stationed alongside these officers as a means of back-up and enforcement.

Secretary and CEO of MassDOT and former Newton resident Stephanie Pollack said that all MassDOT and other Commonwealth Motor Pool cars will be equipped with phone cradles to ensure drivers are not using their phones while on the job. Pollack also said that the Registry of Motor Vehicles will track warnings up until April 1 and citations following the deadline.

In Newton specifically, Chief David MacDonald told the Globe that the Newton Police Department is willing to work with any public or private entity to ensure that the public has a full understanding of the new hands-free driving law. Newton Police will also be working with the Department of Public Works and the Engineering Department to mitigate traffic in the more congested areas of the city.

“Our goal is for you to get home safely to the ones you care about and to the ones that care about you. Please work with us to help reduce the number of crashes caused by distracted driving,” said Mason. “Nothing on your screen is worth your life or the life of another.”

Haley Chi-Sing can be reached at newtonreport@globe.com.