Comey, 59, was FBI director from 2013 until his May 2017 dismissal by President Trump.

“I did not make any decisions for political reasons,” Comey told the audience at the Harvard Kennedy School’s Institute of Politics. He said his decisions were complicated by "extraordinary polarization and facts that you couldn’t have imagined in 500 years.”

CAMBRIDGE ― Former FBI director James Comey on Monday defended his handling of investigations during the 2016 presidential campaign, telling a Harvard University audience that everything he had done was in “an effort to maintain the faith and confidence of the American people.”

“The lifeblood of the institution is that the American people believe that you’re just . . . that justice really does have a blindfold. That is the absolute essential part of those institutions.”

He said he has never met Hillary Clinton, but if he did, he would not feel a duty to apologize to her over his decision announce shortly before the 2016 election that he was reopening the investigation into her handling of State Department e-mails.

“I wasn’t trying to help her or hurt her,” Comey said. "It would be the end of the FBI as an independent force if I started asking whose political fortunes would be affected in what way.”

The Justice Department watchdog later found that Comey had departed from normal protocol numerous times during the Clinton investigation.

Comey lamented a loss of trust in the FBI in recent years. He put some of the blame on himself: “First, decisions that I made hurt the FBI.”

But Comey said Trump has further damaged the agency with what the former director described as a pattern of misleading claims.

“Millions of people believe it when the president lies about the FBI,” he said.

Such statements feed into the president’s “efforts to have people see the FBI as part of the partisan tribal warfare and identify them as Republicans or Democrats,” Comey said.

"That’s a disaster for this country,” he said.

Soon after Comey’s dismissal, the Justice Deparment appointed Robert Mueller ― another former FBI director ― as special counsel to investigate Russian interference in the 2016 election. The review ensnared several of Trump’s associates.

Comey said Mueller’s choice to refrain from outright accusing the president of wrongdoing and from reaching any sort of prosecutorial judgment was admirable and fair. But he said their conclusion ― they did not find that he had conspired with Russia, but left open the question of whether he had obstructed justice ― left too much to interpretation in such a polarized environment.

Comey said the report "delivered the harm they sought to avoid.”

“They smeared the president by laying out the facts, that to my mind established a powerful case for obstruction of justice,” he said. But Comey said the approach also allowed the Trump administration to "utterly distort” the conclusions.

Comey fears the cynicism in today’s politics will scare young people away from careers in public service.

“I’m so worried that young people are going to look at the public square today and decide it’s so awful, it’s so icky, I’ll step back,” he said. "The tragedy of this era of ours would be that the talented young people step away and our government is hollowed out because we don’t have qualified people participating.”

Students and youth are needed more than ever to correct the wrongs, Comey said.

"I urge you to participate, we need you so badly, you can live a life of extraordinary value,” he said,





