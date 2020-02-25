The same six candidates — Senator Bernie Sanders, former vice president Joe Biden, former mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Ind., former mayor Michael Bloomberg of New York City, Senator Elizabeth Warren and Senator Amy Klobuchar — and businessman Tom Steyer gather for the final debate before both Saturday’s South Carolina primary and Super Tuesday a week from now. It is “do or die” time.

If you thought last week’s Democratic presidential primary debate was, um, feisty, tune in to CBS Tuesday night at 8 p.m. — there is the growing sense that the underdog candidates will pick up where they left off.

Here are the three major dynamics to watch:

Sanders, finally, in the hot seat

In the 2020 presidential campaign, Sanders has all the elements necessary to be the Democratic nominee: he has raised the most money, he has the name recognition, he has a hardcore base of support, and he has had a lot of luck.

Looking back at all of the previous nine debates, Sanders has never been the singular focus of attacks. In the last two, it was Pete Buttigieg in the hot seat in New Hampshire and then Michael Bloomberg in Nevada

Sanders should have been the focus in last debate heading into the Iowa caucuses, but for the most part, it was a tame affair. In other words, he has been coasting on the debate stage for months.

Should Sanders win the South Carolina primary on Saturday, he may have sealed the Democratic nomination. While his competitors have had kid gloves with him, scared to upset his base, if they want to have a chance of stopping him, then they need to move now.

Can Bloomberg recover?

Bloomberg’s debate performance last week, his first since 2009, was rough. He and his campaign openly admit that. But if he wants to convince people that he is the best candidate to run against Trump, he cannot afford another bad debate performance.

It’s obvious that Senator Elizabeth Warren wants another round with Bloomberg, but he will have to both simultaneously address her, make sure that Biden doesn’t look good as the moderate alternative, and take on Sanders as much as he can.

It is a tall task, but so is defeating Trump in the fall.

What will Steyer do?

Possibly the most interesting candidate on the stage will be Steyer. It may surprise you, but until recently, he was in second place in South Carolina polls when Sanders has overtook him. He has something interesting going on with Black voters in this state, which will make up an estimated two-thirds of the Democratic primary vote.

He is a rich man, probably at his last stand, and he has nothing to lose. He will launch an attack ad on CBS right before the debate hitting both Sanders and Biden, but it is also true that others like Bloomberg stand in the way of him being a player in this nomination process.

If there is one word you will hear a lot from Steyer in this debate, it’s reparations, reparations, reparations, a concept he supports.

