Now there’s a Nerf Ultra Blaster that shoots 120 feet – significantly longer than the length of a basketball court – and a new, smaller device on the way that will send darts the same distance. You still shouldn’t eat Play-Doh, but the wide array of scented products they offer makes it downright appetizing.

If you grew up in the 1980s or 1990s, you remember that the sweet Nerf gun that Santa brought you almost certainly didn’t have the firepower to send darts through the blustery New England winds. The Play-Doh that you occasionally ingested when the babysitter wasn’t looking tasted pretty gross. And no one finished a game of Monopoly. Ever.

NEW YORK – Children have no idea how good they have it nowadays.

Advertisement

Oh yeah, and then there’s a version of Monopoly that promises to be over in 10 minutes, so the kids can go back to playing Fortnight.

These are the things you learn at the Hasbro Toy Fair, the invitation-only showcase that the Pawtucket-based company puts on in New York City to highlight new products each year. It’s held in conjunction with the American International Toy Fair.

And while the big-screen success of Hasbro properties like “Transformers” and “G.I. Joe” has made the company a player in the movie business, and excitement for a new line of “Baby Yoda” products is breaking the internet, Hasbro continues to find ways to reinvent – and cash in on – the iconic brands that kids have adored for generations.

The Transformers Generations War for Cybertron collection of figures was on display at the Hasbro showroom at the New York Toy Fair. Charles Sykes/Associated Press

Indeed, Hasbro appears to be laughing all the way to the bank. (The company has repeatedly been rumored to be considering leaving Pawtucket – possibly for a new office in Providence or out of state, but a spokeswoman said Monday there are no updates in its search for a new headquarters.)

Advertisement

During an earnings call earlier this month, CEO Brain Goldner said the company saw net revenues grow 3 percent to $4.72 billion in 2019. The company also completed its nearly $4 billion purchase of Entertainment One, the creator of megahit Peppa Pig and owner of Death Row Records. (Sorry hip hop fans, it does not appear that a Mr. Tupac Potato Head is on the horizon.)

“The toy business is pretty healthy right now,” said Adrienne Appell, a spokeswoman for The Toy Association, the largest trade association for kids’ play products.

Overall toy sales in the United States totaled nearly $21 billion in 2019, a slight decline from the previous year, according to industry analyst The NPD Group. Appell said companies have attributed the drop last year to an unexpected spike in 2018 from liquidation sales at Toys ”R” Us.

The death of the famous toy store has caused retail inventories to plunge by nearly $200 million in 2019, shaking the entire industry. But Goldner told investors “what will stand out in the market this year are excellent brands across gaming, toys, and consumer products with innovative product lines, and an increasing array of compelling stories.”

That starts with a refreshed line of evergreen toys.

Monopoly, for example, is celebrating its 85th anniversary, so it has several new editions out this year. In addition to the speedy version of the game, there’s also a version that takes even longer than the original version. For hardcore collectors, a limited edition version that had just 500 copies sold out Monday afternoon. Add in the versions that focus on electronic banking and cater to sore losers, and you’ve got a Monopoly game for everyone.

Advertisement

But wait, there’s more.

This being an election year, Hasbro is now selling a version of Monopoly where the object is to win the presidency. It’s called “House Divided,” and it’s a political junkie’s dream.

Other board games getting a makeover include Clue, which has added a strategy element where players can lie to each other about cards they’re holding, and Connect Four, which now has a shooting component. Oh, and Mall Madness is making a comeback - at least for as long as malls exist.

“The industry is very cyclical,” Appell said. “Typically we see trends resurge and brands come back.”

Then there’s an entire market for modernizing longstanding brands by connecting them to popular entertainment franchises. For Nerf, that includes guns attached to “Fortnight” and “Halo.”

And for those who never want to grow up, there’s even a Nerf gun that’s tailored for teenagers – or adults – that shoots round darts. (Think paintball without the mess.)

“The brand is still our top brand for the company and we also saw that the brand enjoyed some of our top sellers over the holidays online included both Fortnite as well as our Ultra one product,” Goldner said on the earnings call.

With Play-Doh, Hasbro has leaned into the slime craze that has enamored children in recent years, offering products that are more colorful and have different textures. Apparently, new compounds are very popular with the kids, which has driven growth for the company.

Advertisement

Even the new toys offer a trip down memory lane.

Hasbro’s most popular new rollout is its line of Baby Yoda products, which is tied to “The Mandalorian,” a “Star Wars” spinoff. There’s also entirely new versions of Transformers, Power Rangers, and My Little Pony products being released this year.

And with another “Ghostbusters” movie coming to the big screen this year, you can bet Hasbro will be selling proton packs, slimers, and marshmallow men in the coming months.

Appell said all the shows and games can drive toy sales. When a kid goes to see “Frozen 2,” they will want the products they see in the movies. That’s how the iconic brands can stay relevant.

Or as Appell put it: “The content starts the love affair.”

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.