But in court papers, Rollins’s office joined with the Boston College Innocence Project in arguing that Qualls’s convictions should be voided based on newly discovered evidence. “The only issue at trial was the gunman’s identity,” the joint motion said. “Before he died, [Tony Price] told multiple police officers that the shooter was a man named Junior Williams.”

Qualls was twice convicted for the 1992 murders of brothers Roosevelt “Tony” Price and his brother, Ronald “Dallas” Price, both of whom were killed by a lone gunman while sitting in a car near a Roxbury nightspot where they had earlier argued with Qualls and a second man, Junior Williams, according to court records.

A judge has vacated the double murder convictions that sent Ronald D. Qualls to prison for life, after Suffolk District Rachael Rollins’ office concluded that another man, released by Boston police two hours after the murders, was likely the killer.

Williams, the motion said, was stopped by Boston police two hours after the homicides while wearing a sweatshirt with what detectives believed were bloodstains. Police seized the sweatshirt, but released Williams.

"Despite the existence of a dying declaration identifying him as the shooter. the Boston police allowed Williams to go home later that day,'' Rollins’s Integrity Review Bureau and the Innocence Project wrote.

Police turned their attention to Qualls, eventually building a case that relied on “identifications by eyewitnesses who had lengthy criminal records and pending cases.” Qualls was tried twice, convicted twice, and both convictions were affirmed by the Supreme Judicial Court.

Forensic testing in 1992 determined that the blood type on Williams’s sweatshirt was Type B — the same as Williams and the Price brothers. The fact that it could have been Williams’s own blood undermined Qualls’s defense.

According to authorities, Williams argued with Dallas Price.

But DNA testing has now shown the "multiple drops of blood on Junior Williams’ sweatshirt contain a major DNA profile that matches Roosevelt ‘Tony’ Price...The only plausible explanation for how Tony’s blood landed on Williams’ sweatshirt was if Williams was standing in close proximity to Tony during the shooting,'' prosecutors and the defense wrote.

The DNA evidence qualifies as “newly discovered evidence would clearly have been a real factor in the jury’s deliberations... A jury that heard scientific proof that Tony Price’s DNA was on Junior Williams’ sweatshirt would likely credit Tony’s dying declaration that Junior Williams shot him.”

According to Rollins’s office, Williams was prosecuted as an accessory to manslaughter in this case and has already served his sentence. He has never been charged with the murders of the Price brothers.

Suffolk Superior Court Judge Christine M. Roache approved the motion Monday. “So much of the Joint Motion which seeks a new trial is ALLOWED,” she wrote on court papers filed in the case.

However, Roache did not agree to a second joint request — that Qualls be immediately released from the Department of Correction where he is currently housed in MCI-Concord. She did order his transferred to the Nashua Street Jail “pending disposition of this matter.” Roache did not provide a written reason for her refusal to immediately grant Qualls freedom — who has indicated he wants to move to North Carolina or Georgia upon his release.

Qualls was arrested shortly after the murders and has been in custody since at least Nov. 10, 1992, meaning he has spent 27 years and about three months in prison for the killings.

Advertisement





John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.