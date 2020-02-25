A man was arrested for allegedly stabbing a man and stealing his cell phone after a fight broke out in South Boston early Tuesday, Boston police said.

Officers were called to a fight near 525 East Second St. at 2:46 a.m., police said. A man, who had a stab wound on his leg, waved down officers when they arrived. He told them he had been assaulted and had his cell phone stolen after a verbal altercation with a man he didn’t know, police said.

The victim was treated at the scene for minor lacerations before officials took him to a local hospital, police said.