A man was arrested for allegedly stabbing a man and stealing his cell phone after a fight broke out in South Boston early Tuesday, Boston police said.
Officers were called to a fight near 525 East Second St. at 2:46 a.m., police said. A man, who had a stab wound on his leg, waved down officers when they arrived. He told them he had been assaulted and had his cell phone stolen after a verbal altercation with a man he didn’t know, police said.
The victim was treated at the scene for minor lacerations before officials took him to a local hospital, police said.
Officers located the suspect, Thomas Digaetano, 38, of South Boston, near 452 East Eighth St., police said. Officer Kim Tavares, a Boston police spokeswoman, said it only took officers a few minutes after they arrived at the scene to locate him.
Digaetano allegedly had blood on his shoes and was carrying a knife and the victim’s cell phone when officers found him, police said.
Digaetano was charged with armed robbery and assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon (knife), police said.
He is scheduled to be arraigned in South Boston Municipal Court on Tuesday.
