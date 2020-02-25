The state board subjected City on the Hill’s New Bedford location to the same action last year, and City on the Hill officials decided last fall to close the New Bedford site this June.

City on a Hill Charter School, which serves about 400 students in grades 9-12, will have to set aside money in escrow to cover any costs related to a closure if that action eventually occurs. This is the second time City on a Hill has had a school placed on probation. The decision by the Massachusetts Board of Elementary and Secondary Education on Tuesday was unanimous.

A struggling Roxbury charter school was placed on probation by the state Tuesday, giving the 25-year-old institution two years to show significant improvement in student achievement or it could face closure.

Advertisement

Charter school officials, however, are hoping to keep their Roxbury operations running for many years into the future. As part of their overhaul plan, school officials will consolidate the two separate schools they run in Roxbury into a single school — a move that won state approval Tuesday. Enrollment will be capped at 350 students — for now.

Beyond poor academic achievement, all of City on a Hill schools have grappled with high turnover in leadership and shrinking student enrollment, the latter of which has resulted in more than $1 million in losses in per-pupil state aid. Consequently, the board is requiring City on a Hill to file weekly enrollment reports and to “maintain student enrollment levels adequate to provide a strong academic program and financial and organization viability.”

City on a Hill was one of several charter schools statewide that expanded under a 2010 state law from a single-school operation to running multiple sites. The goal of the expansions were to provide students higher quality options in districts suffering from low test scores.

Advertisement

“There is a great sense of shame attached to the fact we haven’t served students better,” said Cara Stillings-Candal, chair of the school’s board of trustees. "But I realize that the shame we as a board feel really pales in comparison to the experiences that our students and families have had. "

Probation is a somewhat rare action by state officials. Only a handful of the state’s 81 charter schools each year carry such a designation. While some charter schools on probation have eventually closed, others have improved enough to exit probation.

Tuesday’s vote generated little discussion from the 11-member board, which sped through the agenda item within minutes. State Education Secretary James Peyser, who sits on the board, thanked City on a Hill for taking decisive steps to address its problems by reducing its operations to a single-school site.













James Vaznis can be reached at james.vaznis@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globevaznis.