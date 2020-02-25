The Chelsea hearing will take place on Thursday, March 5, at 6 p.m. in the City Council chambers at City Hall, 500 Broadway. The Framingham session is scheduled for March 10 at 6 p.m. in the Costin Room of the city’s public library, 49 Lexington St.

Area residents have an opportunity to help the MBTA in its efforts to better inform and communicate with the public. The transit agency is holding upcoming public hearings on a draft Public Engagement Plan, in Chelsea and Framingham.

The hearings are among four the MBTA is holding at different locations to introduce members of the public to the plan and seek their feedback. The first hearing was held in Boston Feb. 13 and the second was scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 27, at 6 p.m. at Quincy City Hall.

Officials said the plan is intended to highlight why public involvement is important in planning and carrying out transit projects, the goals of the future outreach the MBTA intends to undertake, and the details of those efforts.

It will also outline which policies, decisions, and projects the public might be able to influence through the engagement. The MBTA also invites written comments about the plan through March 20 at publicengagement@mbta.com. The draft plan is available online at mbta.com/public-engagement.

