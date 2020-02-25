Burns, a Salem resident, succeeds Paul Crowley, who retired in October. Burns currently serves as executive director of Mercy LIFE of Massachusetts, an elder care program in West Springfield that is part of Trinity Health of New England. She previously served as chief operating officer of Element Care, a Lynn-based elder care program that was founded in 1995 through the guidance of Greater Lynn Senior Services and the Lynn Community Health Center.

Greater Lynn Senior Services will soon have a new leader. The board of the Lynn-based human services agency recently named Kathryn C. Burns as its new chief executive officer effective March 16, according to John Baker, the board’s president.

Burns also has served as administrator of the Geriatric Care Center, and director of geriatric services, at Beverly Hospital.

“Kathy is an extremely qualified executive and is well known to us through her former role as chief operating officer of Element Care and ongoing association with the broader elder care network,” Baker said in a statement. “Kathy’s career has largely focused on improving the quality of in-home care and healthcare delivery for older adults with complex medical needs, which fits perfectly with our mission of helping people facing significant health and social challenges to remain living independently, safely and with dignity.”

Valerie Parker Callahan, the current acting CEO, will remain in that role until Burns takes over, at which point Callahan will resume her post as director of planning and development. Greater Lynn Senior Services is a state-designated senior agency for Lynn, Lynnfield, Nahant, Saugus, and Swampscott, but its services extend to people of all ages in that region.

