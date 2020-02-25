What started out as a routine traffic stop in Hingham turned into a strange, slow-moving police chase on Feb. 13. It began at 9:40 a.m. when Officer Bryan LoBianco stopped a car for an inspection sticker violation. There was a woman in the driver’s seat and a man riding shotgun, and they pulled over on Lewis Court, which is a cul-de-sac. According to a police statement, LoBianco spoke with the driver, took her license, and went back to his cruiser. After learning that she had a warrant out for her arrest, he asked her to step out of the car. But instead of complying with his instructions, the woman stayed put in the driver’s seat and questioned the validity of the warrant. Then, without warning, she suddenly shifted the car into drive and took off down the cul-de-sac, with the driver side door open. But her getaway did not go smoothly. A struggle ensued inside the fleeing vehicle, as the man in the passenger’s seat tried to steer and shift the car into park while she tried to keep the car moving. At one point, police said, the woman opened her door and tried to jump out of the slow-moving vehicle.

LoBianco followed the car as it meandered to the end of the cul-de-sac and then slowly drove off the roadway, over a front lawn, and back onto the road. The car never left the cul-de-sac, and the slow-speed pursuit came to end when the car stopped a short distance away on Lewis Court. The woman ran away, but she didn’t get far. She went around a house and was promptly placed under arrest. Norwell K9 Officer Nathan Morena and his drug detection dog, K9 Izak, arrived at the scene and assisted in searching the car. Police said several types of pills and small amounts of suspected heroin were found inside the car, as well as several glass pipes, tin foil with burned residue, straws, and steel wool pads. According to police, the driver, a 35-year-old Braintree woman, was arrested on several drug charges; negligent operation; failure to stop for police; resisting arrest; and not having a current inspection sticker. Police said her warrant was for a probation violation and had been issued the day before. Her passenger, a 44-year-old Holbrook man, also was arrested and charged with possession of drugs. The next day, police posted dashcam video of the incident on social media.

DOG PARK SCUFFLE — AMONG HUMANS

Shortly after noon on Feb. 23, Newton police were dispatched to investigate a report of an assault and battery at Cold Spring Dog Park. The victim told police that she was at the dog park with her mother when her pet corgi got into a skirmish with a Shih Tzu and she tried to intervene. As she tried to break up the small canine combatants, the victim said the owner of the Shih Tzu kicked her dog and then used his hands to push her away by her shoulders. Witnesses corroborated her account, and described the owner of the Shih Tzu as the “obvious aggressor" who quickly left the park and fled in an unknown vehicle.

