Rollins said police were called to the Brigham around 9:19 a.m. for a report of a suspect, later identified as Root, with a gun in the area of 60 Fenwood Road, after Root allegedly pulled a firearm on a security guard. Root also allegedly chased two additional security guards but stopped when police arrived and began to direct cruisers in an apparent effort to conceal his involvement, Rollins said.

Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins briefed reporters on the case involving the Feb. 7 shooting of the valet, who survived, and the later fatal shooting by police in Brookline of 41-year-old Juston Root, the suspect who had allegedly pointed the replica firearm at police outside the hospital.

A valet who suffered a gunshot wound to the eye outside Brigham and Women’s Hospital was shot by Boston police who had opened fire on a suspect brandishing a replica firearm, authorities said Tuesday.

One responding Boston police officer spotted the gun in Root’s waistband and ordered him to stop, Rollins said, but Root pulled his weapon, aimed it at the officer and began to pull the trigger in an encounter captured on surveillance video.

Advertisement

The officer, Rollins said, fired several shots at Root, and one additional officer opened fire as well. Root was wounded and one of the officers’ bullets struck the valet in the eye, according to Rollins.

She said an injured Root jumped into a Chevy Volt that was later spotted crossing onto Route 9 westbound before Root was fatally shot by police in Brookline in Norfolk County. At the crime scene in Norfolk County, Rollins said, investigators recovered Root’s gun which was determined to be a replica, allowing authorities to determine that the valet was earlier struck by police gunfire.

Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey is continuing to investigate the circumstances of the use of deadly force by police in Brookline and currently expects to separately provide more information on that part of the incident in the near future, said spokesman David Traub. Morrissey will not attend Rollins’ briefing. Traub said Morrissey and Rollins have been in communication about their parallel investigations.

Advertisement

"There’s been substantial and good communication back and forth,'' Traub said. “It’s our understanding that today’s release of information is relative to the events within her [Rollins] jurisdiction. We are in the process of finalizing the investigation into the shooting in Brookline.”

Rollins was joined at Tuesday’s press conference with Boston police Commissioner William Gross, who like the district attorney voiced relief that the valet survived. Both Rollins and Gross said they’ve spoken with the valet, who they described as being in good spirits.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.

















Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe. Tonya Alanez can be reached at tonya.alanez@globe.com or 617-929-1579. Follow her on Twitter @talanez.