Two fishermen fell through the ice on Brooks Pond in Spencer Sunday afternoon, just hours after two other fishermen had done the same on Walker Pond in Sturbridge.

“The winter season offers unique outdoor recreational opportunities for the public to enjoy, including ice fishing, ice skating, and snowmobiling,” police wrote in the statement. “Unfortunately, year after year state and local officials receive and respond to reports of individuals falling through thin ice.”

State officials are asking people to rethink walking on ice-covered waterways after four people fell through ice over the weekend and warmer temperatures continue to hit Massachusetts, State Police said in a statement.

Advertisement

The two men in Sturbridge were taken to the hospital to be evaluated, while the two men in Spencer left the scene unharmed, if a bit cold, Spencer and Sturbridge firefighters said.

Police warned that these types of incidents can be fatal if people in the water experience hypothermia that is not treated immediately.

Symptoms of the condition can include shivering, dizziness, hunger, nausea, accelerated breathing, difficulty speaking, lack of coordination, fatigue, and an increase in heart rate, police said.

“As the season progresses, plan accordingly and use caution, as the conditions of older ice greatly varies and is subject to rapid changes,” police wrote, adding that ice can be a foot thick in some spots and extremely thin in others.

Ice that forms over flowing water is also typically weaker than ice over non-moving water, police said.

You should never go onto ice alone and should always be wary of ice covered snow, as the snow can insulate ice and prevent it from completely freezing, and can hide cracks in it, police said.

Parents should also watch their children carefully when they are near ice, and pets should always be on a leash near frozen waterways, police said.

Advertisement

If you do fall in, police said to try not to panic and to grab hold of the unbroken ice around you while kicking your feet. Once you’re out of the water, police said to lay down, roll away from the hole you fell through, and crawl back to land the way you originally came.

If someone else falls through and you cannot reach them from the shore or a solid patch of ice, police said to throw them a tree branch, rope, or even jumper cables to pull them in. If you can’t reach them, call for help immediately.

Police said to get medical assistance for the person who fell through the ice as soon as they are pulled from the water.

For more information on winter and ice safety tips, visit the DFS and the MassWildlife websites.

Globe Staff Tonya Alanez contributed to this report. Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.