LYNN ― One person was killed and another injured in a shooting on Monday evening, according to local police.
The shooting happened at 6:08 p.m. at 4 Jones Terrace, according to police.
The scene remained active shortly after 8 p.m., with investigators swarming Boston Street near its intersection with Jones Terrace. The thoroughfare was shut down to traffic, and yellow police tape stretched across the road.
About a dozen police cars were at the scene, which drew dozens of onlookers.
