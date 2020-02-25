A multi-vehicle crash in Chelmsford resulted in “life-threatening injuries” and one person being sent to a Boston hospital via Med-Flight, according to State Police.
Troopers confirmed the news via Twitter at 2:37 p.m.
The crash occurred on Route 3 northbound at Interstate 495, State Police tweeted. “Life-threatening injuries reported,” the agency tweeted. “Med-Flight transporting one to Boston with serious injuries.”
State Police added that Collision Reconstruction and Crime Scene units were en route to the scene to investigate. Further information wasn’t immediately available.
