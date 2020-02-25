Twenty-five Plymouth firefighters, many of them off duty, got together on Feb. 24 to clean up the town’s 9/11 memorial, which had been vandalized a day earlier.

Firefighters repaired a toppled lamp and damaged electrical box, removed a statue of a police officer that had been knocked over and broken, and also cleaned the area and put up new American flags, according to Fire Chief G. Edward Bradley.

Triumph Masonry, Restoration and Waterproofing of Wareham has offered to repair the statue and restore the firefighter statue that also is located at the memorial. In addition, TL Edwards of Avon donated mulch and Kingston Block donated stone dust to be spread at the site.