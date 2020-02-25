The shooting happened at 6:08 p.m. Monday at 4 Jones Terrace, according to police. It disrupted the neighborhood for hours, as investigators swarmed Boston Street near its intersection with the cul-de-sac where the violence unfolded. Boston Street was shut down to traffic, and yellow police tape stretched across the road.

Christopher Gutierrez was the man fatally shot in the attack that occurred on Jones Terrace, according to District Attorney Jonathan W. Blodgett’s office. No arrests have been reported, and Blodgett’s spokeswoman said no information was available regarding a possible motive.

The Essex district attorney’s office on Tuesday identified the man killed in a Lynn double shooting the night before as a 34-year-old city resident.

Advertisement

About 12 police cars were at the scene Monday night, along with dozens of onlookers. Gutierrez was pronounced dead at the scene, while a second victim, identified as a 22-year-old man, survived his injuries.

Lynn police said late Monday night investigators were seeking a suspect in connection with the violence that left neighborhood residents shaken.

Some residents of the thickly-settled neighborhood watched the police response from an apartment building’s third-floor porch. Others waited along the periphery of the scene, wondering when they would be allowed back into their homes.

In the three months Merari Merida has lived in the neighborhood, he said he had heard gunshots three or four times.

"Scary,” the 31-year-old father of three said as the blue lights of police sirens reflected off a nearby building Monday night. "Sometimes I don’t want to walk at night.”

A teenager who lives nearby described the block where the violence erupted Monday as the type of place where the neighbors know one another.

She said she ran to the scene after seeing police rush into the neighborhood. Other residents were also running toward the scene. She said she saw the victim lying on his back in a driveway.

Advertisement

"I was scared because I didn’t know who it was,” she said.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe. Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald.