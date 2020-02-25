Police responded to the hospital on the morning of Feb. 7 for a report of an armed suspect threatening people. At that scene, police encountered Juston Root, who allegedly attacked officers before fleeing in a car. A chase ensued, ending with police fatally shooting Root, a 41-year-old from Mattapan who had a long history of mental health problems, miles away in Brookline.

In a statement, Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins’s office said she’ll brief reporters on some of the investigators’ findings during a noontime press conference.

Prosecutors on Tuesday will update the public on the investigation into a chaotic episode earlier this month that resulted in a valet getting shot outside Brigham and Women’s Hospital, and ended in a fatal police-involved shooting of a suspect in Brookline.

Advertisement

Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey is continuing to investigate the circumstances of the use of deadly force by police in Brookline and expects to separately provide more information on that part of the incident in the near future, said spokesman David Traub. Morrissey will not attend Rollins’ briefing. Traub said Morrissey and Rollins have been in communication about their parallel investigations.

"There’s been substantial and good communication back and forth,'' Traub said. “It’s our understanding that today’s release of information is relative to the events within her [Rollins] jurisdiction. We are in the process of finalizing the investigation into the shooting in Brookline.”

During the confrontation at the hospital before Root fled, a valet was shot in head, but questions remain about who fired the gun that wounded the worker. The valet was hospitalized for several days before being released.

A police report said a 911 call described a suspect, later identified as Root, as being “armed with a gun and threatening people” in the area of the hospital shortly before 9:25 a.m.

Advertisement

Once at the scene, officers encountered a man who fit the description of the suspect. The report said that the man displayed “what appeared to be a firearm and physically attacked said Boston police officers.”

Root fled the Brigham area in a car and officers gave chase in cruisers, according to authorities. Root “continuously refused to safely comply with their attempts to stop him,” according to the report.

About four miles away from the hospital, Root’s vehicle came to a halt only after “colliding with multiple, occupied, civilian vehicles at the intersection of Route 9 and Hammond Street, Brookline.”

Root then tried to flee on foot and Boston police officers, along with a state trooper, were able to catch up with him, the report said. Root “once again displayed what appeared to be a firearm,” according to the document.

“The Trooper and Boston Officers issued multiple verbal commands, ordering the suspect to drop his firearm,” the report stated. “A second officer-involved shooting then occurred at this location. The suspect was struck by gunfire and ceased resistance.”

Root was taken to a Boston hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe. Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald. John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.