9:19 a.m. - Security at Brigham and Women’s called 911 and reported that a man had displayed a firearm in a conversation with a security guard on 60 Fenwood Road. The suspect — later identified as Juston Root — “displayed a weapon in his waist band and threatened that security officer," Rollins said.

Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins and Boston Police Commissioner William Gross on Tuesday provided a timeline for the Feb. 7 incident in which a parking valet at Brigham and Women’s Hospital was struck in the head by a police bullet and a Mattapan man with a replica gun was later fatally shot by police in Brookline.

9:21 a.m.- Boston police dispatched several units to Fenwood Road. An arriving officer confirmed with hospital security that Root had pulled a gun on the security guard.

9:22 a.m. “Mr. Root pulled a weapon and began chasing two other security guards who were walking down Vining Street towards Fenwood Road,” Rollins said. As officers arrived, Root stopped chasing the security guards, posed as a concerned civilian, and began directing Boston police officers up Fenwood Road and away from him.

Root’s actions confused police until an officer — identified by Rollins only as Officer No. 1 — spotted what he believed to be a firearm in Root’s waistband and ordered him to stop. “Within seconds, Mr. Root pulled his own weapon, pointing it at Officer No. 1 and began to pull the trigger on that weapon,'' Rollins said. “Officer No. 1 then fired several shots. There was also a second officer who witnessed this encounter and discharged his weapon as well.”

9:27 a.m. - Root, who appeared to have been wounded by police, jumped into his vehicle, a Chevrolet Volt, and drove onto Route 9 into Brookline, where he crashed his car and was fatally shot by police, Rollins said.

Authorities released a surveillance video showing the confrontation between Root and Officer No. 1. "As you can see, that officer was definitely in fear of his life,'' Gross said.

At least one of the police bullets struck the parking valet near his eye, Rollins said. "We are very, very happy that he’s alive and recovering,'' Rollins said of the valet, whose name has not been publicly released.

Gross said he and Rollins have met with the valet. "We are very thankful and grateful that there was no other person in the immediate vicinity that day, that they were not injured,'' Gross said. “Things happened in a matter of seconds.”

Rollins said she would not comment on the police use of deadly force as that is being separately investigated by Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey’s office because Brookline is in that county. However, she said, authorities have recovered the object which the officer’s thought was a working handgun.

"It was a replica firearm,'' Rollins said. “Very realistic-looking.”

She did not describe the replica in any more detail.





