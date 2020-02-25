“Red Line experiencing delays of up to 15 minutes due to a train with a mechanical problem at Broadway.”

When it happened Monday night, the MBTA described it on its official Twitter account this way:

But an hour later, the T provided more details.

“Red Line Update: Trains delayed 20 minutes due to fire department activity at Broadway. A northbound train experienced a mechanical problem that caused smoke to disperse in the station. Boston Fire is on scene investigating.”

Also on the scene was Red Line passenger UMass Boston assistant professor Jeffrey Pugh, who like many others, pulled out his cellphone and started recording.

What he captured was smoke billowing from the undercarriage of a car along with bright orange and yellow sparks.

Boston firefighters responded and the T reported that the train was taken out of service, and that regular traffic had resumed.

In an e-mail Tuesday morning, T spokesman Joseph Pesaturo wrote that the smoke and sparks were limited to a single car.

"The cause of the mechanical failure remains under investigation. It was an isolated incident involving an individual car on a full train set,'' he wrote. “Regularly scheduled service resumed at 11:00 p.m. and it continues this morning.”





