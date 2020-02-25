Meteorologists are predicting a significant amount of snow in northern parts of New Hampshire and Maine Wednesday night through Thursday, and rain, with some light snow, in Massachusetts.
In New Hampshire, residents in the northern part of the state can expect 5 to 10 inches of snow, with higher amounts in the mountains, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Justin Arnott. The southern part of the state will see mostly rain, with some snow possibly mixed in.
Snow in New Hampshire has been “fairly close to normal” this year, Arnott said from the weather service’s Gray, Maine, office. Concord has seen 38.1 inches since Dec. 1, a few inches shy of its average of 43.3 inches annually. A cooperative observer in North Conway has measured 61 inches this year, on pace to reach the annual average of 80 inches, Arnott said.
“A potentially impactful storm system will cross New England Wednesday night into early Thursday,” according to the Gray, Maine NWS website. “The snow could be heavy and wet with impacts expected during the Thursday morning commute."
A potentially significant storm arrives Wednesday night and lasts through much of Thursday. Precip. will likely be mostly snow in northern areas and mostly rain in southern NH and coastal ME with a mix in between. Below is the probability of snow accumulations >=4". #mewx #nhwx pic.twitter.com/QxHRiVV9f4— NWS Gray (@NWSGray) February 25, 2020
Arnott said New Hampshire will likely experience normal snowfall amounts by the end of the year.
Across northern and central Maine, experts are “expecting a 7 to 10 inch event,” said NWS meteorologist Greg Cornwell in the weather service’s Caribou, Maine, office. Central parts of the state will see between 6 and 11 inches of snow, and southern parts will experience between 1 and 7 inches.
Caribou, one of the northernmost towns in the state, has seen 97 inches of snowfall this year, 17.6 inches more than average, Cornwell said.
⚠️Winter Storm Watch for Northern Maine⚠️— NWS Caribou (@NWSCaribou) February 25, 2020
➡️What: Moderate to heavy snow and blowing snow.
➡️When: Mainly Thursday (see attached onset times)
➡️How much: See map below for a preliminary forecast.#mewx pic.twitter.com/jO9VjYnNOu
Massachusetts hasn’t escaped the winter just yet. Northern central and western parts of the state may see 3 inches of snow or less, and the entire state will experience rainfall Wednesday night into Thursday, according to Boston NWS.
Will see some spotty rain today, then another batch of light rain moves across the region tonight. However, best chance for rain Wednesday night into Thursday. May see some light snow possible across N central & W Mass high terrain. pic.twitter.com/zfVI0zX5pE— NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) February 25, 2020
Matt Berg can be reached at matthew.berg@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattberg33.