Meteorologists are predicting a significant amount of snow in northern parts of New Hampshire and Maine Wednesday night through Thursday, and rain, with some light snow, in Massachusetts.

In New Hampshire, residents in the northern part of the state can expect 5 to 10 inches of snow, with higher amounts in the mountains, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Justin Arnott. The southern part of the state will see mostly rain, with some snow possibly mixed in.

Snow in New Hampshire has been “fairly close to normal” this year, Arnott said from the weather service’s Gray, Maine, office. Concord has seen 38.1 inches since Dec. 1, a few inches shy of its average of 43.3 inches annually. A cooperative observer in North Conway has measured 61 inches this year, on pace to reach the annual average of 80 inches, Arnott said.