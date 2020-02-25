Stoughton police ordered people in an area near the Randolph line to shelter in place Monday evening as SWAT officers carry out an operation nearby.

Authorities did not say what caused the SWAT response. But police said there had been no shots fired and no injuries shortly after 7:30 p.m. Monday. Police have closed Kay Way and portions of Willow Street during the incident.

Stoughton police Lieutenant John Bonney said a “subject” has been contained, though the police operation is ongoing.