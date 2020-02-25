A few years back, they purchased a building near downtown Framingham without knowing exactly what they wanted to do with it. Eventually, “Since we are coffee shop and little restaurant lovers, we decided to open that,” Torres said. Given the support they have received from the town, “It’s been an unbelievable experience,” he said.

IN THE KITCHEN Anderson Torres and his wife, Elen Barros, own Franklin Street Café.They both originally hail from Minas Gerais, Brazil, and have lived in the United States for more than 30 years, all in Framingham, where they have raised three children. Torres previously owned a used car dealership and also runs a cleaning business, “so we are really well-known in town,” he said.

THE LOCALE The café opened last July on Franklin Street in a building previously occupied by an insurance agency. It took more than two years to transform the space into the café Torres’ family envisioned.

It has a comfortable, industrial-chic vibe, with dark-wood, wide-planked floors, white walls, and light streaming into the dining room. There are eight tables, each prettied up with flowers or plants, and seating for up to 25 people.

Visitors can peruse items in the display case (the flan is an eye-catcher) or written on chalkboards behind the counter before placing their orders; if anything is unfamiliar, request an explanation from the friendly staff.

ON THE MENU Creating the menu “was a little like homework. We would go to restaurants, try different things, and make changes based on the ways we wanted to serve it,” Torres said. Several experienced chefs helm the kitchen, which largely churns out American and Brazilian favorites. “We built the menu to welcome everybody,” he said.

The café serves breakfast all day, from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. “You’d be surprised how many people come in at night for breakfast. French toast with bacon and sausage — it’s always a good meal,” Torres said. Other breakfast items such as egg-and-cheese sandwiches, omelets, pancakes, waffles, oatmeal, pastries, and fruity acai bowls can be washed down with a plethora of caffeinated accompaniments, including coffee, tea, espresso, cappuccinos, and lattes. Lunchtime offerings feature panini, pasta, and salads, among others.

Our visit largely focused on the Brazilian entrees. The signature meat plates, which rotate daily, are a must-try. On the day we dropped by, the meat of the day was chicken on the bone with potatoes, served alongside a huge portion of white rice, beans, and a trio of accompanying salads: Brazilian-style potato salad spliced with corn, peas, and carrots; chicken salad with carrots and cranberries; and a vinaigrette of diced onions, tomatoes, and green peppers. We ordered the large size ($12.50) and nearly dropped the plate it was so heavy; suffice it to say, the serving was enough for several meals. (A smaller size is available for $9.75).

One of the café’s most popular offerings, according to Torres, is picanha na chapa, a massive plate of steak with rice and beans cooked with cassava meal, sausage, collard greens, eggs, and spices, plus the Brazilian-style salads and french fries, yucca fries, or plantains.

If you’re in the mood for a burger, consider the enormous “complete” or “X-tudo” ($11.50). In addition to the typical beef patty, it contains chicken, ham, bacon, a fried egg, tomato, lettuce, and potato sticks on top — heavy, yes, but delicious, and complemented nicely by thick, crispy stalks of yucca fries.

Other Brazilian offerings include a hot dog ($5) cooked in tomato sauce and onions and doused in corn, green peas, and potato sticks; and homemade soups such as corn grits-based canjiquinha, and a chicken and yucca variety ($6). Come with a hearty appetite and enjoy the hospitality.

Franklin Street Café, 134 Franklin St., Framingham, 508-879-3400, www.franklinstcafe.com.

Rachel Lebeaux can be reached at rachel_lebeaux@yahoo.com.