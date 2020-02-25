This incident was the latest in a series of mail thefts that have been reported in in Greater Boston and Eastern Massachusetts. A task force of investigators from Boston-area police departments has been working with the US Postal Service to crack down on thieves who are stealing mail from blue postal mailboxes, authorities said.

Bridgewater police said three companies on First Street had reported having their locked mailboxes pried open and mail stolen in recent weeks.

Three men were arrested early Monday morning after they allegedly tried to steal mail from businesses in Bridgewater, police said.

On Monday at about 3:35 a.m., a Bridgewater police officer noticed a white Dodge Durango SUV stop and make “several back and forth movements” in front of some mailboxes on First Street. The officer stopped the SUV and called for backup, and police handcuffed the three men who were riding in the vehicle.

The driver, Jeremiah Graham, 22, of Savannah, Ga. told police that he’d traveled from Georgia to visit his friend at college and his GPS took him down the wrong road. “I asked him what college he was going to and he replied Nichols College," police wrote in the report. "(Nichols College is located in Dudley Ma, Over 60 miles away from Bridgewater). I asked him why he was stopping in front of mailboxes and he said he was stopping to readjust his GPS. I informed him that we had video of a similar vehicle removing items from mailboxes just one week ago. He replied he wasn’t here a week ago.”

Graham said his brother rented the Dodge Durango that he was driving, according to the police report.

Police later determined that Graham’s brother had also rented a white Jeep Cherokee with Illinois license plates that was seen on surveillance cameras on Feb. 19 on First Street in Bridgewater and later in Hanover, according to the police report. “During these times on February 19, the occupants of the white SUV were seen stopping at mailboxes in these industrial areas and searching through the mailboxes,” police wrote.

Police reported finding a 15-inch pry bar wedged between the seat cushion and door of the SUV, and an additional pry bar and a screwdriver in the rear storage area of the vehicle above the spare tire, police wrote in the report.

Graham and Shaka Hightower, 23, were booked on charges of attempted larceny, possession of burglarious instruments, and conspiracy, police wrote.

The third man, who initially told police his name as Quanderick K. Mosley, was later identified as Michael M. Mosley, 22.. Police determined that Mosley had an active warrant for his arrest that was issued out of Duxbury in February 2019 for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, and he was charged with attempted larceny, possession of burglarious instruments, conspiracy, disguising to obstruct justice, and furnishing a false name, according to the report.

When targeting US Postal Service mailboxes, thieves typically use string attached to a glue mouse trap or a plastic bottle covered with glue, to fish envelopes from mailboxes. They then erase the writing on checks with chemicals, then rewrite the checks to themselves and cash them. They can also use the victim’s bank account information to forge more checks, authorities said.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.