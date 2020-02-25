No arrests have been made, and details about the shooting were not immediately available.

The Hyde Park victim was shot around 2:20 a.m. on Frazer Street and was rushed to a Boston hospital with what was initially considered to be life-threatening injuries. However, police said Tuesday morning that the victim is now expected to survive his wounds.

Boston police early Tuesday responded to a Hyde Park neighborhood where they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds, less than nine hours after a man was murdered in Mattapan.

About eight hours earlier and about two miles away, officers responded to the intersection of Delhi and Violet streets where a man had just been shot. The victim, whose name and age were not immediately available, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police received a call about the shooting just after 7:30 p.m.

Speaking to reporters at the scene Tuesday night. Boston Police Commissioner William Gross described the area as “a very quiet neighborhood.”

“In society … there are more good people than bad, so we need to band together and make sure the people who commit these acts of violence on our street, to bring them to justice," said Gross.

Police are seeking witnesses and video footage, and they asked anyone with information to call 1-800-494-TIPS.

Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins said she would hold the person responsible for the fatal shooting accountable.

"We're disappointed certainly in the uptick in violence recently," she said.

Monday’s slaying marks the fourth fatal shooting in Boston in nine days. The Mattapan victim is the ninth homicide in the city this year.

(Globe Correspondent Maysoon Khan contributed to this report.)





John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.