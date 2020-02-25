Happy Tuesday (for real) and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and tonight’s presidential debate would be more fun if it were held at Mardi Gras. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

If you have friends or relatives who would like their own free copy of this daily briefing about Rhode Island, tell them they can sign up here.

I’m old enough to remember 2017, when Rhode Island lawmakers passed a law establishing virtual snow days for students – and canceling fun forever – so that they wouldn’t be stuck in school until late June.

Advertisement

Here’s the thing: No district in the state has actually finalized a plan.

A virtual snow day means that kids work on assignments online from home, with their teachers available to answer questions and check their work, possibly through videoconferencing. Districts are allowed to have up to three virtual days a year.

But the law requires a pretty robust approval process from the Rhode Island Department of Education, and while several districts initially showed interest in developing virtual snow days, no one has successfully submitted a proposal, according to a department spokeswoman.

The state also requires that 80 percent of students complete their assignments on the virtual snow days, or districts can’t count it toward to the mandatory 180-day school year. To address concerns about communities where not every child has internet access at home, the state requires communities to give students three days to complete their assignments.

It appears that North Smithfield may have come the closest to approving virtual snow days. The district spent several months developing a plan in 2018, but it scrapped the idea when the state declined to approve it.

Advertisement

The state is still willing to take applications, but it hasn’t had many bites this year.

Of course, districts haven’t had to worry too much about snow this winter. It’s on track to be one of the mildest winters on record, and far too many kids decided to wear shorts to school yesterday.

NEED TO KNOW

Rhode Map wants to hear from you. If you've got a scoop or a link to an interesting news story in Rhode Island, e-mail us at RInews@globe.com.

WHAT'S ON TAP TODAY

Each day, Rhode Map offers a cheat sheet breaking down what's happening in Rhode Island. Have an idea? E-mail us at RInews@globe.com.

Thanks for reading. Send comments and suggestions to dan.mcgowan@globe.com, or follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan. See you tomorrow.

Please tell your friends about Rhode Map! They can sign up here. The Globe has other e-mail newsletters on topics ranging from breaking news alerts to sports, politics, business, and entertainment -- check them out.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.