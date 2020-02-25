Bridgewell, a non-profit headquartered in Peabody , is offering Special Olympics basketball for the first time in 10 years. Bridgewell hosts two teams, a non-competitive team of 15 athletes that focuses on fundamental basketball skills and drills, and the Bridgewell Bulldogs, a Unified Developmental Team where 11 athletes play alongside four Unified Partners who are also Bridgewell staff. The partners mentor and control the flow of the game as athletes develop their skills. Both teams will participate in the State Tournament. The Unified Developmental Team will compete on March 1 in Southborough and the skills team will compete on March 9th in Marlborough. For more information, visit https://www.bridgewell.org/ .

Advertisement

Danvers residents are getting a special invite to visit the Turner-Ingersoll mansion, more commonly known as The House of Seven Gables, in Salem on March 1 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for free. Every winter the mansion offers North Shore neighbors a free chance to tour the mansion and learn about its history for these “Welcome Home Days.” In addition to the tour, Living History Labs designed specifically for families will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Peabody residents can visit for free on March 8, Swampscott on March 15, and Lynn/Nahant on March 22. The House of Seven Gables is located at 115 Derby St. For more information, visit www.7gables.org.

The Parker River National Wildlife Refuge is seeking young artists from grades K to 12 to help spread the word about the importance of beaches to shorebirds with the refuge’s Third Annual Beach Sign Youth Art Contest. While locals know about the annual beach closure at the refuge for nesting piping plovers, visitors typically do not pay attention to the “Area Closed” signs. It is the refuge’s hope that these homemade informational signs will educate visitors about shorebirds and encourage visitors to respect the birds’ space. Submissions for the contest will be accepted until March 27. The grand prize winner will have the opportunity to help the refuge biologist conduct a plover survey on the closed beach. Winners will be announced on April 18 at the refuge’s Earth Day Celebration at Refuge Headquarters. Review the contest guidelines and criteria at www.fws.gov/refuge/parker_river/ or e-mail Lauren Healy at Lauren_Healey@FWS.gov. Parker River National Wildlife Refuge is located at 6 Plum Island Turnpike in Newburyport.

Advertisement

SOUTH

Attention Dedham parents: Begin planning your children’s summertime by attending the sixth annual “Discover Summer! Camps and Activities Fair” on Saturday, March 7, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Dedham’s Avery School. Representatives from over 60 day and overnight camps are eager to offer information on a variety of summer options for kids from preschool through high school. Admission is free. Parents can find out more information by visiting dedhamcampfair.org or by e-mailing discoversummercampfair@gmail.com.

Start stretching your legs in preparation for the 10th annual Marshfield St. Patrick’s Day 5k road race on Saturday, March 14, at 10 a.m. at the Brant Rock Esplanade. This South Shore tradition raises funds for the Marshfield Education Foundation, providing critical seed funding for grants submitted by Marshfield Public School teachers to motivate and excite their students. To register for the race, visit marshfieldstpatricksday5k.com.

Considering selling your home? Attend the “Home Seller Solutions” workshop given by Patricia Fanning, a realtor from Jack Conway & Co., Inc., at the Bridgewater Public Library on Tuesday, March 3, beginning at 6:30 p.m. During this free workshop, you will learn how to prep your home for sale, value and pricing, timing, market conditions, and more. No registration required.

Advertisement

WEST

Laughter yoga is a body and mind practice to encourage a healthy well-being — involving deep breathing, a few stretches, playful laughter exercises (no jokes or comedy) and relaxation techniques. Give the practice a try at the Meetinghouse of the First Universalist Society in Franklin, 262 Chestnut St., on Monday, March 10, from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Laughter yoga will be the second Tuesday of every month afterwards. There are also yoga sessions held in Sharon. Any age and level of physical activity is welcome to these free events. Any questions? Visit letslaughtoday.com or e-mail billandlinda@letslaughtoday.com .

A new social day program for seniors, The Club, has been introduced at the Mary Ann Morse at Heritage, a nonprofit(cq) senior community in Framingham. The Club operates daily Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and offers flexible, affordable schedules ranging from $49 for one day per week to $185 for a five-day program. Seniors will enjoy a fresh breakfast and lunch, as well as recreational activities ranging from exercise classes to pet therapy. For a free trial day or more information, please call 508-665-5300 or visit heritageassistedliving.org/the-club.

March is Women’s History Month, so Acton’s Discovery Museum is hosting Lil’ SMART (Science, Math, Art) Gals and SMART Gals programs throughout the month to learn about women who have made important contributions to science, math, and art. On March 5, attendees will examine fossils while learning about Mary Anning’s contributions to paleontology. Lil’ SMART Gals will run from 10 to 11 a.m., and SMART Gals will run from 2 to 4:30 p.m. The Discovery Museum is located at 177 Main Street in Acton, and both workshops are free with admission. Visit www.discoveryacton.org.

Advertisement



