According to prosecutors, Janavs paid the scam’s admitted ringleader, William “Rick” Singer, $100,000 to ensure her daughters received high scores on the ACT exam, and she also agreed to pay $200,000 to have one daughter falsely classified as a volleyball recruit at USC.

Janavs, 48, of Newport Coast, Calif., will learn her fate during a 3 p.m. hearing at the Moakley Courthouse before Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton, records show.

Hot Pockets heiress Michelle Janavs faces sentencing Tuesday in federal court in Boston for her confessed role in the nationwide college admissions cheating scandal, which exploded into the headlines last year and outraged the public.

However, prosecutors said, Janavs got nabbed before that daughter received formal admission to USC, so $150,000 of the previously agreed upon bribe money wasn’t paid. Court papers show USC rescinded the daughter’s conditional acceptance in March 2019.

Janavs, whose family built the Hot Pockets microwavable munchies empire before selling the iconic company, pleaded guilty in October to one count of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud and honest services mail and wire fraud, as well as one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Federal prosecutors earlier this month requested that Janavs serve 21 months behind bars, pay a $175,000 fine, and perform 250 hours of community service. In court papers, prosecutors described Janavs as “an heir to a massive fortune” who during one call with Singer expressed a desire to conceal the testing scheme from her younger daughter.

“She’s not stupid,” Janavs was quoted as saying in the filing. "So if I said to her, ‘Oh, well, we’re going to take [the test] up at Rick’s,’ she’s going to wonder why. How do you do this without telling the kids what you’re doing?”

During the same call, which Singer secretly recorded as part of a cooperation agreement with authorities, Janavs said she was less concerned about her daughter’s high school finding out about the location change. Prosecutors said Janavs served on the school’s Board of Trustees.

“[T]hey’re not stupid either, but whatever, I don’t care,” Janavs told Singer, according to the filing. "They can’t say anything to me.”

Janavs is among the more than 50 defendants charged in connection with the scheme, in which wealthy parents allegedly cut fat checks to Singer to get their children falsely classified as athletic recruits at fancy schools, effectively paving their way to admission, or to facilitate cheating on the kids’ SAT and ACT exams when the scores needed a little buffing.

In a filing submitted to the court last week, Janavs’s lawyers said a term of incarceration for their client isn’t necessary to punish her or promote respect for the law, citing her extensive charitable work among other factors.

"The past year has shaken Michelle to her core and caused her to reflect on the terrible decisions she made,' her lawyers wrote. “She has taken full and complete responsibility for her conduct” and “will spend the rest of her life trying to make amends.”

The defense also submitted a letter from Janavs herself.

“My actions in this case were contrary to all the values I tried to instill in my children and demonstrate,” Janavs wrote. “I completely failed my children, family, friends, and community. What was I thinking? How could I abandon my moral compass and act against everything I believe in and have taught my children?”

Janavs apologized for her crimes, writing that “when the time came for me to play by the rules, I cheated. I had always thought of myself as a considerate person, but I disregarded the impact that my actions would have on others.”

The heiress said she feels “a deep sense of sorrow and heartache" over the matter.

“I hope those affected by my actions will forgive me, but I don’t expect them to,” she wrote. “I am shaken to my core. But I have a clear vision going forward. I will further deepen my efforts to continue to help others for the remainder of my life.”

