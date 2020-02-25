LOWELL Loading Dock Arts continues its speaker series, “Western Avenue Inspires,” with dancer and choreographer Betsy Miller on Sunday, March 7, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at B Mill, second floor, Western Avenue Studios, 122 Western Ave. Miller, assistant dance professor at Salem State University, will discuss her American/Woman project, which involves collaborations with female dance artists in all 50 states. The event is free and open to the public.

IPSWICH “Sense and Sensibility,” Kate Hamill’s humorous new adaption of the classic literary tale by Jane Austen, will be staged in the grandeur of the Great House at Castle Hill on the Crane Estate, 290 Argilla Road, from Friday, March 6, through Sunday, March 22. Tickets cost $28 for Trustees of Reservations members and $35 for non-members. For the performance schedule and more information, call 978-356-4351, ext. 4015, or visit thetrustees.org .

Advertisement

MARBLEHEAD In celebration of the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage, Abbot Public Library and the League of Women Voters of Marblehead are copresenting a free public event featuring New York-based activist and author Susan Zimet on Wednesday, March 4, at 7 p.m., at the library, 235 Pleasant St. Zimet’s book, “Roses and Radicals: The Epic Story of How American Women Won the Right to Vote,” will be available for purchase and signing. Light refreshments and cake will be served. Registration is encouraged by calling 781-631-1481.

NEWBURYPORT Pleasant Street Gallery, a new cooperative art gallery within Vintage Chic Anew and the Commune Café at 31R Pleasant St., will host its first exhibition of works by 26 regional artists in various mediums from Thursday, March 5, through Wednesday, April 15. An opening reception with the artists will take place on Saturday, March 14, from 3 to 5 p.m. For more information, visit facebook.com/pleasantstreetgallery.

Send items at least two weeks in advance to cindycantrell20@gmail.com.