KINGSTON Marking the 100th anniversary of women’s right to vote, actress Rita Parisi of Waterfall Productions will present “Women of ’76,” a look at women who played a role in the American Revolution. Included are the wife of a Hessian general, Patriot spy catcher Prudence Wright, and southern frontierswoman Nancy Hart. The show will take place at the Adams Center, 33 Summer St., on Monday, March 2, at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free, but registration is requested. To register or for more information, visit kingstonpubliclibrary.org.
HINGHAM The Kerry Jon Walker Fund, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting people affected by poverty, will hold an art auction and “global market” to raise funds for service trips that enable urban teen students to take part in social development programs overseas. The evening includes entertainment by singer-songwriter Les Sampou and catered light bites. It will take place at Hingham Community Center, 70 South St., on Saturday, March 7, from 4 to 8 p.m. Admission is $50, available at the door or through thekerryfund.org.
WEYMOUTH Duo Amie, consisting of cellist Julie Reimann and pianist Elysses Kuan, perform music by Beethoven and Schubert in “Viennese Tales,” at East Weymouth Congregational Church, 1320 Commercial St., on Sunday, March 1, at 3 p.m. Admission is $15 adults, $10 student and seniors, and $30 per family. For more information, go to musicatsanctuaryhall.org.
PLYMOUTH Professor and poet Jim Brosnan, author of “Nameless Roads,” and poet Terry S. Johnson, author of two poetry collections, read from their work for The Art of Words/Mike Amado Memorial Series. The reading takes place at Plymouth Public Library, 132 South St., on Sunday, March 1, beginning at 1 p.m., with an open mike following the featured readers. It’s free, and refreshments are available. For more information, visit www.ptaow.com.
