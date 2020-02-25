KINGSTON Marking the 100th anniversary of women’s right to vote, actress Rita Parisi of Waterfall Productions will present “Women of ’76,” a look at women who played a role in the American Revolution. Included are the wife of a Hessian general, Patriot spy catcher Prudence Wright, and southern frontierswoman Nancy Hart. The show will take place at the Adams Center, 33 Summer St., on Monday, March 2, at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free, but registration is requested. To register or for more information, visit kingstonpubliclibrary.org.

HINGHAM The Kerry Jon Walker Fund, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting people affected by poverty, will hold an art auction and “global market” to raise funds for service trips that enable urban teen students to take part in social development programs overseas. The evening includes entertainment by singer-songwriter Les Sampou and catered light bites. It will take place at Hingham Community Center, 70 South St., on Saturday, March 7, from 4 to 8 p.m. Admission is $50, available at the door or through thekerryfund.org.