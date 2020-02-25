WAYLAND Period instrument ensemble Musicians of the Old Post Road continues its 31st season with “The Lure of London,” a program of virtuosic Baroque works by Italian composers who ventured to London to immerse themselves in its music scene. The concert takes place on Friday, March 6, at 7:30 p.m. at First Parish, 50 Cochituate Road. Tickets are $30-$40 general admission; $10 for students. For tickets and more information, go to oldpostroad.org or call 781-466-6694.

BROOKLINE The League of Women Voters of Brookline celebrates Women’s History Month with "Four Women, an Open Car, and a Cause” on Thursday, March, 5 from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Brookline Public Library, 361 Washington St. Historian Anne Gass offers a lively illustrated presentation retracing the journey of four women who in 1915 drove cross-country gathering support for women’s right to vote. Admission is free. For more information, go to my.lwv.org/massachusetts/brookline .

NEWTON The Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Boston presents the annual Connie Spear Birnbaum Memorial Lecture, now in its 17th year. Keynote speaker Isaac Herzog, head of the Jewish Agency for Israel and a seasoned political figure who nearly defeated Benjamin Netanyahu for prime minister in 2015, will speak on “Current Challenges of the Jewish World: Rising Anti-Zionism and Antisemitism” on Sunday, March 8, at 5:30 p.m. at Temple Emanuel, 385 Ward St. Admission is free but preregistration is encouraged. For more information or to preregister, go to jcrcboston.org/events/cbl2020.

SHIRLEY The Fort Devens Museum will hold a USO-style dance honoring the 75th anniversary of the Allied Victory in World War II on Saturday, March 7, from 6 to 10 p.m. at the War Memorial Building, 8 Church St. The festivities begin with a free swing dance lesson at 6 p.m.; the GreenLight Jazz Orchestra takes the stage at 7. Civilian and military period dress is encouraged. Tickets are $30/person; $25/military (active and retired). For tickets or more information, call 978-772-1286 or go to fortdevensmuseum.org.

