Currently, there are roughly 175 cohousing communities nationally, according to Bay State Commons , the local group that is creating the cohousing building in Malden.

A concept that is growing in popularity, cohousing is intended to create the feeling of a traditional neighborhood, offering private units with common spaces geared to social interaction. Typically residents of the community work closely with the architect in creating the development plan.

Workers recently began construction of a 30-unit condominium complex near Malden Square that will operate as a cohousing community.

Like all cohousing communities, the Bay State Commons residence will include private units and shared common spaces for weekly group meals, child care, and other activities, the group said.

Mayor Gary Christenson and Councilor at large Steve Winslow joined representatives of Bay State Commons at a groundbreaking for the future building, located at 368 Pleasant St.

The project is targeted for completion in fall 2021. To date, 23 households belong to Bay State Commons. The group is seeking members for the remaining seven units, according to Malden resident Paul Sherman, a spokesperson for the group.

“We are looking forward to being a really positive force in Malden,” he said. “Cohousing is a new way to create an old-fashioned neighborhood.”

For more information or to contact Bay State Commons, go to baystatecommons.org.

