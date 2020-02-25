According to an event posted on Sanders’ campaign website, the rally will take place at noon on Boston Common; “doors” open at 10 a.m., and the event is free to attend. The official address distributed by the campaign is 139 Tremont Street, Boston, Mass., 02111.

Sanders is also expected to make an appearance at MassMutual Center in Springfield at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.

Sanders’ northeast press secretary, Rosemary Boeglin, announced the rally on Twitter Tuesday night, hours before the Vermont senator was set to take the debate stage in South Carolina.

Sanders has emerged in recent weeks as the Democratic front-runner, picking up a win in the New Hampshire primary on Feb. 11 and in the Nevada caucuses on Saturday. He and Pete Buttigieg were also neck-and-neck in the Iowa caucuses.

