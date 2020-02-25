“Since that debate,” she said, “we’ve been feeling this energy across the country.”

“You may have noticed we had a little debate on Wednesday night,” Warren said, and the crowd roared as she ticked off her fund-raising haul in its wake — $9 million over three days — and described her new donors as progressives who want to “get stuff done.”

DENVER — When Elizabeth Warren took the stage in a chandeliered theater on Sunday, the first thing she wanted to talk about was her swashbuckling performance on the debate stage last week.

Never mind that, three days after that much-praised debate performance, Warren came in a disappointing fourth place in the Nevada caucuses, or that her path to finishing any higher in the upcoming South Carolina primary on Saturday looks all but impossible. She has not won a single convention delegate since Iowa voted on Feb. 3.

Warren is trying to build on her debate performance and the funds it brought and create momentum that the first three states have denied her while defiantly seeking to capitalize on a tide of frustration among her supporters that she has been counted out of the race too early.

“We’re being told that this thing is over and done with,” said Colorado state Senator Kerry Donovan, as she introduced Warren here on Sunday. “We will not be told that we don’t belong in this race, and we sure as heck won’t step aside for someone to run for president.”

Aides to Warren see the Nevada debate, in which she skewered former New York City mayor Mike Bloomberg, as a turning point that could help her gain support — and, crucially, delegates — on Super Tuesday March 3, when voters in 14 states head to the polls. A campaign that had just $2.3 million in the bank at the end of January has raised $21 million so far this month and has reserved $1.5 million in ads in Super Tuesday states — including $836,000 added on Monday in Colorado, Texas, and Utah.

But with another debate Tuesday night and the South Carolina primary a few days later, it is not clear how long her Nevada debate bump can last.

“At the end of the day, the numbers you get in these contests are the numbers you get in these contests,” said Neil Sroka, a spokesperson for the progressive group Democracy in America. “We’re rapidly approaching the date when close to a third of Democratic delegates will be selected by.”

In some ways, Warren’s debate performance has taken on a life of its own. It was by far the most watched debate of this race, with 20 million viewers.

“She just showed her unflinching, unafraid, unapologetic calling out of Bloomberg and why he’s so dangerous for the Democratic Party,” said Aimee Allison, the founder of She the People, who has not endorsed a candidate. But, she added, “it’s one thing to be inspirational, and it’s another to be operational on the ground.”

Since Wednesday, Warren has sharpened her description of herself as a “fighter” even though it has long been part of her political brand. She said she still had her “brass knucks” on in opposition to Trump’s appointment of conservative justices to the Supreme Court, and she has emphasized her combativeness in fighting strong opposition to found the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. “I heard them, and I thought what they were saying was: ‘Fight harder,’” she said.

Crucially, she has also continued to contrast herself with other candidates. Warren has doubled down on her criticisms of Bloomberg, even going so far as to make a joke about his physicality, calling him “a big threat — not a tall one.” But she has also shown a new willingness to draw distinctions between herself and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, as she seeks to cast herself as a more effective progressive alternative.

“Here’s the big diff: Bernie supports the filibuster, I want to get rid of the filibuster,” Warren said. She added: “I want to go to Washington not just to talk, I want to go to Washington to make big, structural change.”

She has also been pointing out in recent days that she has spent less time in politics than most of her rivals — which could be a subtle jab at former South Bend, Ind. mayor Pete Buttigieg, who took office about a year before she was sworn into the Senate.

It all marks a significant departure from Warren’s posture in Iowa and New Hampshire, when she campaigned somewhat gingerly as a “unity candidate” who warned her rivals against the pitfalls of “trying to tear each other down.”

At the time, many of Warren’s supporters grew annoyed that she was being “erased” from mainstream media coverage, which may have helped feed an uptick — at least in her fund-raising — before the Nevada debate.

“I feel like she was getting donations — anger donations,” said Rebecca Katz, a progressive Democratic strategist. “What happened after the Nevada debate is that her base got fired up.”

That was the case for female supporters of Warren such as Sandy LaBoy, 55, who said she had donated an extra $25 to Warren after the debate.

“I wanted her to be more assertive in previous debates,” LaBoy said as she waited in line to take a selfie with Warren after a town hall event in Las Vegas last week, adding that she had cheered as she watched Warren debate Wednesday.

“I’m done with angry men yelling,” said Bridget Cain, 49, a music teacher who watched Warren shake hands with voters in Las Vegas, “I want my angry college professor grandma to be in charge!”

But other voters — even those who support her — said they are worried her low finishes in the contests so far have left her path forward too narrow, and not even a stellar debate could change that.

“I have my ballot sitting on my counter at home,” said Annie Albrecht, 25, who wore her “Women with Warren” T-shirt to Warren’s event in Denver. “And as much as I want to vote for Elizabeth, I also am concerned about splitting the progressive vote.”

Albrecht said she would wait to see the results in South Carolina — where Sanders has been climbing in the polls — to make her decision.

“I do see the momentum that Bernie has right now,” she said.

Jess Bidgood