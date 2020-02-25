When one looks past the daily outpouring of reporting, opinions, and analysis of the phenomenon of Trumpism, there is a disturbing underlay: Millions upon millions of voters helped put a man in office whose behavior is that of a petulant 9-year-old schoolyard bully. This, more than anything else, says something about the national psyche that is the most disturbing vector of the path on which we find ourselves, as a nation purportedly devoted to democratic norms and simple everyday decency.

Krikor Der Hohannesian