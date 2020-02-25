Johnson, who died Monday at the age of 101, was an integral part of the National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics , which later became NASA, during its fevered race to the moon. An elite mathematician, Johnson calculated the trajectories for this nation’s earliest spaceflights. As one of the agency’s “ human computers ,” a group of gifted Black women, her calculations were the fine line between success and failure for the program, between life and death for the men who would be sent into space.

The names of those astronauts, including John Glenn, Alan Shepard Jr., Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin, and Michael Collins, are etched in history and memory. They shook the hands of admiring presidents and British royalty, went on world tours, and were hailed in parades down New York’s “Canyon of Heroes” and Pennsylvania Avenue in the nation’s capital.

Obscurity was all that awaited Johnson and other Black women she worked with at NASA, including Dorothy Vaughan and Mary Jackson. They received no public credit. They were never showered in ticker tape or by the cheers of hundreds of thousands. Because America lied and told us that only white men can be heroes, most people never heard of Johnson.

Thirty years after she retired from NASA, that finally changed with “Hidden Figures,” the 2016 Academy-Award nominated film starring Taraji P. Henson as Johnson. Based on Margot Lee Shetterly’s acclaimed book of the same name, it unearths Johnson’s story and those of the other Black women who helped this nation reach a world far beyond the clouds.

Of course, Hollywood being Hollywood, it nearly blows it by including Kevin Costner as a fictional white hero who literally destroys a symbol of Jim Crow. There’s also a narrative device that has Johnson running across NASA’s campus, even in a driving rain, to use a segregated bathroom. That, she said, never happened. It’s as if the filmmakers didn’t trust Johnson’s story alone to convey what she endured as a Black woman in 1960s Virginia just to do her job.

"Even as a professional in an integrated world,” Shetterly writes in her book’s prologue, “I had been the only Black woman in enough drawing rooms and boardrooms to have an inkling of the chutzpah it took for an African American woman in a segregated southern workplace to tell her bosses she was sure her calculations could put a man on the Moon.”

After the film’s release, Johnson was unheralded no more. In 2017, NASA opened the Katherine G. Johnson Computational Research Facility in Hampton, Virginia. She received a standing ovation at the Academy Awards. President Obama awarded her the Presidential Medal of Freedom, this nation’s highest civilian honor.

Johnson was 99. It’s as if Black people have to try to live forever to get what they have earned.

In this Nov. 24, 2015 photo, Willie Mays, right, looks on as President Barack Obama presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House, in Washington. Johnson, a mathematician on early space missions who was portrayed in film "Hidden Figures," about pioneering black female aerospace workers, died Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File) Evan Vucci/Associated Press

Racism is a thief. It stole from Johnson. Yet it also robbed the inspiration of her presence from generations of Black girls whose dreams of a life in science, mathematics, or at NASA may have been deferred because they could not imagine someone who looked like them making history in those halls. Racism steals from America.

In these final days of Black History Month 2020, Johnson left us. What remains is her perseverance, determination, and brilliance that changed American history.

Let there be more Katherine Johnsons. Let us always speak her name so that she will never again slip into obscurity. And in those grainy old photos with rows of white men in white shirts and black ties at NASA, let us never forget that when asked to put a man on the Moon, a Black woman did that.

Renée Graham can be reached at renee.graham@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @reneeygraham.