NEW YORK (AP) — Clive Cussler, the million-selling adventure writer and real-life thrill seeker who wove personal details and spectacular fantasies into his page-turning novels about underwater explorer Dirk Pitt, has died.

Alexis Welby, spokeswoman for Cussler's publisher Penguin Random House, says he died Monday at his home in Scottsdale, Arizona. He was 88. The cause was not disclosed.