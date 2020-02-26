Lucy Knisley (“ Relish ”) reads at 2 p.m. at Chelmsford Library, 25 Boston Rd., Chelmsford ... Megan Dowd Lambert (“ A Kid of Their Own ”) reads at 10:30 a.m. at Brookline Booksmith, 279 Harvard St., Brookline.

Ken Liu (“The Hidden Girl and Other Stories”) reads at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story, 111 South St., Plainville … Rosemarie Day (“Marching Toward Coverage: How Women Can Lead the Fight for Universal Healthcare”) reads at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books, 25 White St, Cambridge.

TUESDAY

Tatiana Schlossberg (“Inconspicuous Consumption: The Environmental Impact You Don’t Know You Have”) is in conversation with David Cash, at 7 p.m., March 3, at Belmont Books, 79 Leonard St, Belmont … Peter Asher (“The Beatles From A To Zed”) reads at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story … Isaac Fitzgerald (“How To Be A Pirate”) reads at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books… Laura Zigman (“Separation Anxiety: A Novel”) is in conversation with Alice Hoffman at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store, 1256 Massachusetts Ave… Noé Álvarez (“Spirit Run: A 6,000-Mile Marathon Through North America’s Stolen Land”) reads at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.

WEDNESDAY

Katrin Schumann (“This Terrible Beauty”) reads and is in conversation with Whitney Scharer (“The Age of Light”) at 7 p.m., March 4, at Belmont Books … Kerri Maher (“The Kennedy Debutante”) is in conversation with Sarah-Jean Stratford at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story … Colum McCann (“Apeirogon”) reads at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books … Peter Swanson (“Eight Perfect Murders: A Novel”) reads at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store … Katherine Stewart (“The Power Worshippers: Inside the Dangerous Rise of Religious Nationalism”) reads at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.

THURSDAY

Samantha Downing (“My Lovely Wife”) reads at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story … Mark Kurlansky (“Salmon: A Fish, the Earth, and the History of Their Common Fate”) reads at 7:30 at the Patagonia store, 39 Brattle St., Cambridge … Nelson D. Schwartz (“The Velvet Rope Economy: How Inequality Became Big Business”) reads at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books … Joanne McNeil (“Lurking: How a Person Became a User”) is in conversation with Kendra Albert at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.

FRIDAY

Gish Jen (“The Resisters”) reads at 7 p.m., March 5, at Belmont Books… Adam Hochschild (“Rebel Cinderella: From Rags to Riches to Radical, the Epic Journey of Rose Pastor Stokes”) reads at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books … Serena Zabin (“The Boston Massacre: A Family History”) reads at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store … Jenny Offill (“Weather”) reads at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.

SATURDAY

Erin Dionne (“Balletball”) reads at 11 a.m., March 7, at Belmont Books … Beverly Jenkins (“On the Corner of Hope and Main”) reads at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books.

Send announcements to boston.globe.bookings@gmail.com at least two weeks before event date. Events are subject to change. A full listing of events is available online at www.bostonglobe.com/arts/books.