The semifinalists for this year's Best Chef: Northeast award are:

The James Beard Foundation has announced the 2020 semifinalists for its annual restaurant and chef awards. The list contains many familiar names from Boston and beyond.

Tyler Anderson, Millwright's Restaurant, Simsbury, CT

Tracy Chang, Pagu, Cambridge

Cara Chigazola Tobin, Honey Road, Burlington, VT

Vien Dobui, CÔNG TỬ BỘT, Portland, ME

Carl Dooley, The Table at Season to Taste, Cambridge, MA

Chef Carl Dooley poses for a portrait inside The Table at Season to Taste in North Cambridge. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe

Tiffani Faison, Orfano, Boston

Devin Finigan, Aragosta at Goose Cove, Deer Isle, ME

Erin French, The Lost Kitchen, Freedom, ME

Mayumi Hattori, The Club Car, Nantucket, MA

Seizi Imura, Cafe Sushi, Cambridge, MA

Ben Jackson, Drifters Wife, Portland, ME

Krista Kern Desjarlais, The Purple House, North Yarmouth, ME

James Mark, Big King, Providence, RI

Greg Mitchell and Chad Conley, Palace Diner, Biddeford, ME

Ravin Nakjaroen, Long Grain, Camden, ME

Cassie Piuma, Sarma, Somerville, MA

Chef Cassie Piuma. Lane Turner

David Vargas, Vida Cantina, Portsmouth, NH

Derek Wagner, Nicks on Broadway, Providence, RI

Douglass Williams, MIDA, Boston

There are plenty of locals up for national awards, as well. Semifinalists in the Best New Restaurant category include Fox & the Knife, Karen Akunowicz’s Italian spot in South Boston, and Tanám in Somerville, where chefs Sasha Coleman and Ellie Tiglao serve Filipino feasts.

Chef Douglass Williams at MIDA. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

In a repeat of last year, Ana Sortun of Oleana is in consideration for the Outstanding Chef award, with colleague Maura Kilpatrick up for Outstanding Baker for her work at Sofra. (Kilpatrick was a nominee last year.)

Benedetto’s Renae Connolly is in contention for the Outstanding Pastry Chef award.

Neptune Oyster is a semifinalist for Outstanding Restaurant, and Jamie Bissonnette and Ken Oringer of JK Food Group (Little Donkey, Toro, Coppa) get the nod for Outstanding Restaurateurs. (Oringer was a nominee last year; this year partner Bissonnette joins him on the list.)

Mistral is a semifinalist in the Outstanding Hospitality category. Up for Outstanding Bar Program is the Baldwin Bar in Woburn. Grill 23 and haley.henry are recognized for Outstanding Wine Program.

Chef/restauranteur Tiffani Faison. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Perennial Rising Star Chef of the Year semifinalist Irene Li of Mei Mei makes one more appearance here. It is her final year of eligibility for the award, which recognizes chefs 30 and under.

Other semifinalists from the greater New England area include: Melissa Kelly of Primo in Rockland, Maine, for Outstanding Chef; Briana Holt of Tandem Coffee + Bakery in Portland, Maine, for Outstanding Baker; Mariana Gonzalez-Trasvina of Bar 'Cino in Newport, R.I., for Rising Star Chef of the Year; Fore Street in Portland for Outstanding Restaurant; Jay McSharry of Portsmouth, N.H. (Jumpin’ Jay’s Fish Cafe, Vida Cantina, Moxy, and others), for Outstanding Restaurateur; Black Trumpet Bistro in Portsmouth, N.H., for Outstanding Hospitality; Novare Res Bier Cafe in Portland for Outstanding Bar Program; and Deirdre Heekin of La Garagista Farm + Winery in Barnard, Vt., for Outstanding Wine, Beer, or Spirits Producer.

Recipients of the foundation’s America’s Classics award were announced last week, with the Puritan Backroom in Manchester, N.H., among the honorees.

Read the complete list of semifinalists here. The list of final nominees for the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards will be released March 25, and the winners will be announced May 4.

Devra First can be reached at devra.first@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @devrafirst.